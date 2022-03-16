Hyderabad: CM KCR assures land, houses for MLAs, journalists

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the issue of lands or housing for MLAs and journalists in the State will be resolved soon.

He said, "As the matter was in the Supreme Court, I will take initiative soon to resolve the issue. Since MLA and former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy was facing pressure on lands and housing by MLAs and journalists, I will take up the matter personally and will find a solution soon," he declared.

"Since MLAs and journalists are poor and did not get lands and houses in the State after achieving statehood, the State government will be kind enough to settle the issue," KCR said.

"For a long time, MLAs and journalists did not get such facilities. I will take the issue to a logical end on our State behalf," KCR stated. He appealed to the Assembly to approve budget proposals for 2022-23 financial year.