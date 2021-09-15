Hyderabad: CM names panel to rescue Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday assured the Hyderabad Metro Rail management that the government would extend financial assistance to the loss-making facility. He announced constitution of high-level committee to make recommendations to rescue the Metro Rail.

A company delegation met the CM and poured out the financial woes in running it after the Covid effect. It explained the mounting losses due to bank loan burden and payment of loan interest, besides financial crisis. The CM said the committee will consist of MA and UD Minister KT Rama Rao Rand B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar , Industry Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. It would finalise a financial package to save Metro Rail from a financial crisis.

KCR said the government was committed to strengthen the public transport system in Hyderabad. He praised the L& T company for taking up the challenging task of elevated Metro Rail project, which brought laurels to Telangana from across the world.