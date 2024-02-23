Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy warns officials over power outages

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that strict action would be initiated against the responsible officials and staff if power outages are reported in the State.

The CM expressed anger at officials of the Energy department over power outages in many places recently. He expressed displeasure at some officials for neglect in discharging duties sincerely .

Reddy said it has come to his notice that some people were conspiring to bring bad reputation to the government by spreading misinformation on power supply. He warned of strict action against such officers and the staff and alerted the department officials to counter misinformation campaign on power-cuts despite increased supply.

The CM grilled officials about ongoing campaign on power-cuts at a meeting in the Secretariat. TRANSCO and GENCO CMD Rizvi explained to the CM that power supply increased in the last two months compared to the corresponding period last year. He said power supply was interrupted for some time in the limits of three sub-stations in the State recently.

When CM asked about reasons for power-cuts, officials informed that DEs were supposed to monitor the power load fluctuations in sub-stations properly; the problem arose due to their failure to do so. The CM also asked officials to inform consumers in areas of respective sub-stations in advance if power supply is suspended for any repairs or other maintenance issues . Reddy said he had gathered information about some field-level staff, who were appointed during the previous government, deliberately imposing power-cuts to bring bad name to the government. He asked officials to investigate reasons behind power-cuts if supply is interrupted for more than five minutes anywhere in the State. Action would be taken against anyone who deliberately causes power-cuts, except for technical and natural reasons. Officials said an action plan has already been prepared to supply power during peak season of February, March and April.