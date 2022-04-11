Hyderabad: Colourful 'Shobha Yatra' on Ram Navami taken out in city

Hyderabad: After a break of two years, because of the corona pandemic, a colourful Shobha yatra was taken out on the city streets in a grand manner by the Bhagyanagar Ram Navami Utsav Samithi on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Sunday. Thousands of Ram Bhakts, from children to elderly, participated enthusiastically.

The yatra was started at 1.30 pm from the historic Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Sitarambagh, after chief guest Acharya Sunil Shastry from Ramanuja Sampraday, and Bhaskar Yogi, performed puja of Sri Rama idol placed on a trolley. The Utsav Samithi leaders arranged vehicles with idols of Lord Hanuman, Bharat Mata, Shivaji, Basveshwar, Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi. The main attraction of the yatra was the model of Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya placed on the trolley. The samithi leaders, Bhagawanth Rao, Govind Rathi, Sriram Vyas, were seen coordinating the yatra.

People of all ages, including children, youth and elderly, were seen dancing to the tunes of 'teenmar' band and DJ playing songs like 'Ramji Ki Nikli Sawari', 'Banayenge Mandir'. Youth were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram', Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' as the yatra passed through lanes and bylanes of Mangalhat and other areas.

The yatra passed through Dhoolpet, Puranapool, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti. It concluded at a public meeting at Hanuman Vyayamshala. Several smaller rallies, including that of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, TRS leader Anand Singh also joined the main yatra at Mangalhat- Puranapul stretch.

The yatra reached Vyayamshala at around 9.30 pm. Several organisations had set up stages to welcome the yatra along the procession route. Several philanthropist organisations and individuals provided drinking water, butter milk packets, cool drink packets to the participants. A huge model of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was placed near the Puranapul area as the passersby clicked photographs. There was heavy police 'bandobust' for the rally, which passed off peacefully.