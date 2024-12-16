Gradual Recruitment Process Underway: Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that recruitment processes in the state are being conducted in phases. He pointed out that while the previous government issued notifications without completing recruitments, the current government has been conducting exams as per announced schedules. Vikramarka added that some posts related to the Urdu department, which were proposed for de-reservation, cannot be moved to open categories.

Focus on Employment Generation

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the state government is committed to generating employment opportunities. Over the past decade, approximately 55,000–56,000 posts have been filled, he stated.

Jagtial to Get a Silk Worm Research Center: MLC Kavitha

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha proposed establishing a silk worm research center in Jagtial to encourage farmers to adopt mulberry cultivation. She highlighted that while the sericulture department has around 650 posts, nearly 400 employees have recently retired. Kavitha urged the government to fill these vacancies immediately to support the silk industry.

She also emphasized the need to promote the silk industry in the state, noting that importing silk from Bengaluru imposes an additional financial burden on weavers. She called for the release of ₹8 crore pending dues to the weaving sector and urged the central government to reimburse GST levied on handlooms.

Revolutionizing PDS Rice Distribution

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to introduce transformative changes in the Public Distribution System (PDS) rice distribution. Acknowledging rampant illegal transport of PDS rice, he said steps are being taken to provide fine rice to beneficiaries instead of the widely unused coarse variety.

Reddy also shared that the government is considering issuing new ration cards to 36 lakh beneficiaries, incorporating electronic chips for better tracking. The proposal is set for discussion in a cabinet meeting today, and new cards will be distributed post-Sankranti, he added.