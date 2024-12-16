  • Menu
Dais collapses at Tummala swearing-in

Highlights

A dramatic incident unfolded at the swearing-in ceremony of Tummala Babu as the Chairman of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in Kakinada when the stage collapsed unexpectedly.

Rajamahendravaram: A dramatic incident unfolded at the swearing-in ceremony of Tummala Babu as the Chairman of the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in Kakinada when the stage collapsed unexpectedly.

The mishap, caused by overcrowding on the platform, disrupted the event briefly but fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, along with Jana Sena leaders Pantham Nanaji and Hariprasad, were present on the stage when it gave way. The collapse caused a momentary panic as the leaders and several attendees fell to the ground. Quick action by party workers ensured the situation was brought under control, and the leaders were safely assisted back to their places. Fortunately, the platform’s low height averted any serious injuries.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the swearing-in ceremony resumed soon after, with Tummala Babu officially taking charge as the KUDA Chairman.

