Hyderabad: Command control centre will be ready by March 31 says CV Anand

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday visited the under construction building of the command control centre and instructed engineers to complete the pending work at earliest. He informed them that the building should be ready for inauguration by March 31 as it's the deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The commissioner visited every floor of the building and enquired from engineers causes for the delay in completing the work. He said the engineers will have full cooperation of the police to finish the project at earliest.

The top cop was shown maps and blueprint of the building. Seeing details of the project, the commissioner was excited and said, "It will be the first of its kind of command control centre in the entire country. Such centres are only in New York and Singapore.

Once the project is completed, we can proudly boast of our achievement in getting the world class command control centre as the CM, Chief Secretary, DGP, Commissioners can monitor the entire State situation. The centre will accommodate multiple agencies for facilitating faster pace of work."

