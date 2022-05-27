Hyderabad: Commuters feel relief from over-speeding penalty

Hyderabad: With the increase of speed limits on certain roads by the State government, commuters felt convenient while travelling on major roads in the city. Earlier, in various areas with major roads in Greater Hyderabad had been limited to 30 and 40 kmph. They were facing hefty challans for crossing the speed limits.

Motorists on the city roads can go faster as the government increased the speed limits. The maximum speed limit on certain roads has been fixed at 60 kmph, while it will be 30 kmph on colony roads.

Motorists were facing hefty challans for crossing the speed limits on various roads in the city, especially new areas with major roads with four and six lanes, including Nanakramguda, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, 100 feet road, KPHB Colony, Hi-tech City Road, Khajaguda (limited with 40 kmph).

Felt Balakrishna, a regular commuter on his four-wheeler at Nanakramguda, who had been facing penalties for crossing the speed limit, "the roads in western part of the city are major and broad roads with at least four lanes. Commuting on such major roads with 40 kmph is too slow with heavy CC (cubic capacity) vehicles and when the limit is crossed the traffic police are imposing hefty penalties. Increasing the speed limit to 60 kmph on certain roads is a relief from the crossing of limits and being challaned."

Another commuter at KPHB colony said, earlier it was 30 and 40 kmph limit on this heavy road. Motorists would face difficulties to drive on this road. "There are several such major roads; many were developed also with road extension and flyover were constructed, but the speed limit was low. Increase of limit in certain areas may help commuters to drive with convenience," said Mohammed Nayeem. However, speeding vehicles have to be cautious as the maximum speed had been fixed and the new rule is also being enforced, as the maximum speed limit has been fixed at 60 kmph, and at 30 kmph on colony roads, based on the type of road and vehicles.

As per an order issued, a speed limit of 60 kmph was set for cars on roads with dividers, 50 kmph on roads without dividers and 30 kmph on internal roads within Greater Hyderabad limits. For other vehicles, including goods, buses, motorbikes and three-wheelers, speed limits of 50 kmph, 40 kmph and 30 kmph were respectively set on roads with dividers, roads without dividers. The order stated that the maximum speed is 30 kmph.