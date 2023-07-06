Hyderabad: Commuters raise a stink over poor upkeep of toilets at Metro stations

Hyderabad: Despite the Hyderabad Metro rail charging Rs 5 for using the washrooms at Metro stations, the toilets in the station premises remain uncleaned making it difficult for the passengers to use them.



The HMR recently introduced user charges for utilising toilets at a few metro stations. They have been fleecing the passengers by charging Rs 5 instead of Rs 2. And even after charging the passengers, the washrooms are not cleaned on regular intervals, pointed out few passengers.

The metro officials said that the toilet charges have been introduced in metro stations where is more footfall. At present, 29 stations are charging Rs 5 and the maintenance work is being handled by Sulabh International.

When the Hans India team visited the Paradise Metro Station, Ameerpet and Raidurgam Metro Station, all the washrooms in all the stations were in a filthy state as there is no in-charge appointed to clean the washrooms on regular intervals. Stench keeps emanating from the washrooms making it unhygienic for the passengers to use.

Ramesh Reddy, a management student, said, the HMR started collecting charges for toilets to make sure that they are neat and hygienic. But what is the use of paying if there is no one to maintain the washrooms”, asked Ramesh.

“I thought it was the right decision taken by the HMR, but it failed to maintain cleanliness in the washrooms. We are ready to pay money only if the washrooms are kept clean. But whenever I use the washroom the floor is always watery and the commodes are never cleaned” said Anu Reddy, a IT employee.

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro, recently tweeted that as L&T was unable to maintain the washrooms and there is an increasing public criticism about the maintenance issues, they have handed over the washrooms to Sulabh international.

Hence Rs 2 for urinals/ Rs 5 for toilet usage are being charged.Questions have been raised as to why has the maintenance work being handed over to a private agency.