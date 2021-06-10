Hyderabad: Complete pre-monsoon works within 7 days says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to officials

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi directed officials to complete the works within seven days after inspecting the ongoing sanitation and desilting works at Amberpet constituency. Mayor fumed that the works are being done at a snail's space.

She on Wednesday inspected the works along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and other GHMC officials.

During her inspection Mayor noticed that the desilting of Nala were not in process and directed the officials to complete the works within seven days and even after inspecting the drain box works at Bapuji nagar the Mayor observed garbage being dumped directly into the drainages from the houses and directed the officials to ensure drain lines in the area to be cleaned as there might overflow and together block the pipelines.

Mayor also inspected the open drain near Fever hospital at Sivananda nagar and directed the EE and AE and other officers to remove the garbage immediately by proceeding the Nala desilting works to a depth of 3 feet.

Deputy Commissioner Venu Gopal, E Shankar and Deputy E Santosh, Deputy E Sudhakar Deputy E E Projects Ravinder and other GHMC officials participated.