Hyderabad: Conference on Anti Human Trafficking held

Hyderabad: As part of celebrations of the 10 years of Telangana State Formation, the police organised a state-level conference on ‘Anti Human Trafficking -Rescue, Rehabilitation’ at the Telangana State Police Academy on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conference, Telangana state DGP Anjani Kumar said Telangana ranks first among the country in taking strict action against human trafficking, which has become the third largest organised crime in the world. He stressed upon the need for the police department and the voluntary organizations to work together to prevent human and child trafficking.

Additional DG, Women Safety, Shikha Goel said that the women safety wing works as a nodal agency in the state for all activities to prevent human trafficking. She informed that Telangana is the first state to have anti-human trafficking units functioning in all police districts and that Telangana police is following zero tolerance policy towards human trafficking.

She said a total of 738 cases have been registered and 1961 accused have been arrested in the last two years with the combined efforts of AHT departments. As many as 110 accused are detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

Additional DG, CID Mahesh M Bhagwat spoke about organ trading and explained the trends in organ trade, methods to prevent cases, protect victims and identify them. Telangana Police Academy Director Sandeep Shandilya explained the provisions of the Act to combat human trafficking. He said that there is a need to stop the sources of these crimes.

More than 100 representatives from police, labour, women and child welfare departments and voluntary organizations participated in this workshop.