Hyderabad: Congress Mahila activists take out protest rally in city

Hyderabad: In a novel protest against 'atrocious' comments of Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sharma against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the women's wing of State Congress on Tuesday took out a rally with portraits of Assam Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on donkeys.

State Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao demanded the Centre to immediately dismiss Sharma from the post. She said as Rahul Gandhi has been questioning 'malfunctioning' of the Central government, Sharma bore a grudge against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Gandhi family and making 'atrocious' comments.

She also demanded the police to register a criminal case against the Assam CM.

Rao stated that there was no question of the TRS and the Congress party joining hands in the next Assembly elections. She also alleged that the BJP leaders were spreading such rumours for political gain.