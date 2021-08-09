Hyderabad: Congress party gears up for Indravelli meet today

Nampally: The Congress party geares up to hold 'Dalita and Girijana dandora' public meeting scheduled on Monday at Indravelli of Adilabad.

Speaking to media persons, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, along with AICC programmes Implementation Committee chairman Eleti Maheswar Reddy said that the main objective behind the meeting was to highlight the 'injustice' and 'fraud' done to the dalits and tribals in the last seven-year TRS party rule.

The meeting would be held at 3 pm. Reddy called upon the party leaders/activists to make it a grand success. He urged people to take part in large numbers.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had come up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme only to 'cheat' the dalits and it was launched to win the upcoming Huzurabad by-election," Reddy alleged.

He said that the party's protest programmes would be held from August 9 to September 17. National leader Rahul Gandhi would take part in the programme in the first week of September.

Maheswar Reddy said the party would hold four such public meetings across the State, as part of the programme. More than one lakh people would take part in Monday's meeting.

The TPCC president also held a review meeting on the arrangements held for the public meeting along with the party leaders.