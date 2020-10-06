Hyderabad: Congress serves ultimatum to KCR

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department chairman, Sameer Waliullah, on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announce the dates for laying of foundation stone for the reconstruction of demolished mosques and a temple on the Secretariat premises.

"The Chief Minister had announced on the floor of the House on September 9 that he would lay the foundation stone for reconstruction of two mosques and one temple on the Secretariat premises after the end of monsoon session of Legislative Assembly.

The session came to an end on September 15. Later, it was hinted that the foundation stone would be laid in the first week of October. Five days have already passed and there is no sign of the Chief Minister honouring his promise," Sameer Waliullah said in a media statement.

Waliullah pointed out that the Chief Minister was openly misleading the people on the issue. "Two days after the illegal demolition of Secretariat mosques and a temple, the Chief Minister issued a statement on July 10 expressing regret. He even gave an impression that the demolition of mosques and temple was not intentional and they got damaged accidentally due to the falling debris of other buildings during the demolition.

Despite the fact that sentiments of both Muslims and Hindus were hurt due to the demolition of their places of worship, he got two mosques and a temple razed to the ground. Again, on September 5, he assured a delegation of Muslim leaders that his government would reconstruct the places of worship and lay the foundation stone after Assembly session. Even after 90 days, there are no signs of initiating the reconstruction of razed structures," he said.