Hyderabad: Congress urges government to allow new applications for ration cards

Nampally: The Telangana PCC official spokesperson G. Niranjan on Wednesday urged the State government to also allow new applications for ration cards.

While welcoming the State Cabinet decision to grant ration cards to all eligible applicants numbering 446,169, whose applications have been pending for a long period, he said in a letter:"we urge the State government to provide an opportunity for fresh applications, as thousands of households are not having ration cards and they are forced to purchase ration in the open market.

In the letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao , a copy of which was released to the media, Niranjan stated that names of many members of houses were deleted from ration cards irrationally by officials. "We request the government to instruct the concerned to enquire and to include all those deleted names".

He said though priority should be given to people belonging to the below poverty line in providing ration, in future, it may necessitate, taking care of other sections of people, irrespective of rich or poor, during this pandemic situation. he said.

The Congress leader said the government should consider providing ration cards to all citizens to enable them prepare to face future challenges. "We request for immediate attention of the CM for taking a decision".