Hyderabad: Connect more with people, Governor tells IAS trainees

Somajiguda: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has advised young IAS officer trainees to connect more with people.

"It is important to travel and approach people and know about the issues that concern them. We must be accessible to the common people," she said on Friday.

The Governor interacted with the IAS officer trainees of the 2019 batch, who were allotted to the Telangana State, at the Raj Bhavan. She exhorted them to be honest, committed, dedicated, and straight forward in the discharge of their duties. Describing the adoration for IAS officers, Tamilisai said that they would be worshipped by people for their good work. She urged them to stay innovative and asked them to make a difference in the lives of people 'wherever you work'.