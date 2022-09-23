Hyderabad: Constable saves woman's life with CPR

Hyderabad: Constable Naveena along with another woman who is part of the staff posted at the Gymkhana grounds saved the life of a woman who fainted following the stampede.

Both these women displayed human angle and struggled for over 5 minutes to bring her back to life.

Both did all that was taught to them as part of their training and succeeded in resuscitation of the women using CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) method.

Later, she was shifted to the nearby private hospital.

Many men, women, and girls were seen lying on the ground and had to be carried aside and given water as there was no provision of first aid.