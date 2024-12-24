  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cops summon Allu Arjun for investigation

Hyderabad: Cops summon Allu Arjun for investigation
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before the police in regard to the investigation into the...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before the police in regard to the investigation into the alleged stampede at Sandhya theatre.

The actor has been asked to appear before the police at 11 am on Tuesday at Chikkadpally police station. The police had cited Allu Arjun as accused no 11 in the case.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick