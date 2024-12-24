Live
- iPhone 18 Pro to Feature DSLR-Like Camera Upgrade by 2026
- Atul Subhash’s father seeks custody of grandson, lodges FIR
- City-based Karaoke group feted by Rafi family
- Invited to a Birthday Party and Undressed: Tragic Incident of Torture and Suicide
- Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- BGT: Kohli will figure out his own path, says Rohit ahead of Boxing Day Test
- BJP has shown great respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Rachakonda sees uptick in murders, kidnappings; overall crime rate rises
- Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.8 cr
- Former SC judge Ramasubramanian is new NHRC chief
Just In
Hyderabad: Cops summon Allu Arjun for investigation
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before the police in regard to the investigation into the...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before the police in regard to the investigation into the alleged stampede at Sandhya theatre.
The actor has been asked to appear before the police at 11 am on Tuesday at Chikkadpally police station. The police had cited Allu Arjun as accused no 11 in the case.
A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS