Hyderabad: Cops summon Allu Arjun for investigation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before the police in regard to the investigation into the alleged stampede at Sandhya theatre.

The actor has been asked to appear before the police at 11 am on Tuesday at Chikkadpally police station. The police had cited Allu Arjun as accused no 11 in the case.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.