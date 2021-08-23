Hyderabad: Covid Vaccination drive to begin in GHMC limits from today

The GHMC officials have already drawn up a plan to provide the vaccine to everyone in Greater Hyderabad. As part of the plan, a 10-day vaccination drive will be conducted in all divisions of Hyderabad As many as 10 to 15 colonies and bastis have been identified in each division, and vaccination centres are being set up there.



A household survey will be conducted one day in advance in the area where the vaccination is being administered. The staff has been visiting the houses and giving the slips mentioned with the slot and vaccine center for those who have not taken the vaccine so far. GHMC officials have given the schedule for the 10-day plan on where and when the vaccine will be given.

A total of 4,846 colonies, slums, and other areas in GHMC as well as 360 areas within the cantonment will be administered vaccine through a special drive. The aim is to make Hyderabad a 100 percent vaccinated city. The authorities said 150 vehicles would be used in GHMC and 25 in the cantonment area for vaccination.

The vehicle will have two vaccinating staff and a data entry operator. Mobilization teams of two people in each colony will identify those who have not been vaccinated in advance, inform them of the date and time of vaccination, and request them to be vaccinated.