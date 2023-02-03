Hyderabad CP C V Anand holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Ahead of series of events in the month of February including the Formula-E race, inauguration of new secretariat, assembly budget session and multi-religious festivals, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand held a video conference with all DCPs, ACPs, SHOs and other wings to review the security and traffic arrangements.

According to police, Formula-E is scheduled to be held on February 11, new secretariat inauguration on February 17, and religious festivals including Maha Shivaratri, Shivaji Jayanthi and Shab-e-Meraj in the third week and assembly session from Friday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner issued a slew of instructions and exhorted them to remain alert. The top brass instructed the officials to chalk out clear traffic management and diversion plans to facilitate seamless movement for both general public, VIPs and other dignitaries.

"Zero error access control at assembly should remain as our top priority and ensure we have adequate force deployed at key intersections, lanes and by lanes etc.," he added. "Traffic officers should take up digital campaigns and other forms of campaigns across all platforms to sensitize people about the diversions that would be imposed in a view of Formula-E race."

All staff officers were instructed to make necessary logistical arrangements and brief their respective teams. Directions were given to social media monitoring teams to keep a tab on rumour mongers. Joint CP (SB) P Viswaprasad has explained to all the attendees about the key happenings and the precautions to be taken. Additional CP L&O, Vikram Singh Mann, Joint CP (Admin), J Parimala Hana Nutan, and others were present in the meeting.