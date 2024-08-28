Hyderabad CP hold meeting with Central Peace and Welfare Committee over Ganesh chaturthi

Sri Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City held an interaction with the Central Peace and Welfare Committee from all zones of Hyderabad City, at TGC&CC, Banjara Hills for the peaceful conduct of the ensuing Ganesh festival and Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.

In this programme, Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Addl. CP, L&O, Hyderabad cum chairman Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Sri P. Viswa Prasad, IPS, Addl. CP, Traffic, Hyderabad City, Sri S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, DCP, SB, Hyd. City cum Vice Chairman, Central Peace & Welfare Committee, Ms. Sneha Mehra, IPS, DCP South Zone, Hyd. City cum Co-ordinator, Central Peace & Welfare Committee, DCsP, Addl.DCsP of L&O, Traffic and divisional ACsP (L&O), Hyderabad City, Sri Srikishan Sharma, All Zones General Secretary, Central Peace & Welfare Committee and Sri Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron, and other office bearers, about 350 members of the Peace Committee and 70 police officers participated.

During this meeting CP, Hyderabad City sought the cooperation of the peace committee members to maintain the City’s Peaceful atmosphere and to continue their tireless work in preserving the reputation of the city and successful completion of above said festivals/events. The Peace and Welfare Committee assured full support and willingness to work for the peaceful completion of not only the ensuing festivals, but also to control other anti-social activities and vices in the society.