Hyderabad CP makes surprise visit to Punjagutta PS

Hyderabad: Only four days after the top cop of Hyderabad CV Anand took charge as chief of police and swung into his old style of action by making surprise visits to police stations for checking the functioning of the PS, he made a surprise visit to Punjagutta PS and inspected the functioning of the police station on Wednesday.



He stayed in the PS for more than an hour and went around the premises while inspecting the reception desk, the surveillance cameras control room and records maintenance room and also interacted with the concerned police officers and constables and questioned them about the work they are delivering in the PS. While viewing some videos on the LED display, the Commissioner pointed that the internet was slow and asked the officer in charge as to how can we afford such slow internet in today's era.

He interacted with the media after his visit and said that the PS was awarded with the second best police station reward in the country in 2017 by the Union government and it gives us an immense pleasure.

Anand said, "Despite the police station being overloaded with VVIPs and regular bandobast and also high number of cases registered, the UI cases pendency here is low with investigation into only 175 cases to be finalised and NBW's pendency is also less. I am happy over the maintenance of the facilities for the visitors at the police station."