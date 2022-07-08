Hyderabad CP's caution creates confusion on 'illegal' cattle transportation

Hyderabad: A recent meeting of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand with animal activities and Hindu organisations, and other stake-holders relating to 'illegal' cattle transport has caused more confusion than addressing the issue.

According to the participants, Anand had asked them not to tailgate cattle-carrying vehicles. "Also, shun stopping vehicles at check-posts". While assuring strict vigil over the 'illegal' cattle transportation, he has made it clear, "none will be allowed to take the law into their hands," said a participant.

The reason given was that any row among the cattle-carrying vehicles might turn into a scuffle and jeopardise communal harmony.

Post-meeting, the stake-holders, like Viswa Hindu Parishad, point out that the commissioner at the meeting had asked the stake-holders, like animal welfare activists, Love for Cow, Bajrang Dal and others. to inform the police on 'illegal' cattle transportation and slaughter.

"He assured us of stringent measures besides informing us that the city police have been maintaining high vigil to ensure implementation of laws. However, there is no action by either the Transport department or the police, despite bringing to their notice visual evidence to none other than the City Police Commissioner, says VHP State joint secretary Ravinuthala Sashidhar.

"It look the police and authorities to put up 'name sake' check posts, but not implementing laws," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the CP's caution created more confusion as it reportedly goes contrary to both the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 (TPCSAPA-1977) and the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CRPC-1973).

Speaking to The Hans India, a former top cop, who served in Telangana, pointed out that Section 5 of the Act says, "...no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered, or offer or cause to be offered for slaughter or otherwise intentionally, kill or offer or cause to be offered for killing, any cow or calf, whether male or female, of a she-buffaloe."

The Section 6 specifies prohibition of slaughter of animals without a certificate from a competent authority. Section 11 of the Act clearly says, "Notwithstanding anything in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, all offences under this Act shall be cognisable."

Section 43 in the CRPC-1973, being a federal Act, empowers every private person to play their part in the prevention of cognisable offences. Section 43 (1) of the CRPC-1973 says: Any private person may arrest or cause to be arrested any person who in his presence commits a non-bailable and cognisable offence or any proclaimed offender, and, without unnecessary delay, shall make over or cause to be made over any person so arrested to a police officer, or, in the absence of a police officer, take such person or cause him to be taken in custody to the nearest police station.

The retired police official said a private person under Section 43(1) means an Indian citizen. This makes a native resident of Telangana can invoke a responsibility cast upon him under Section 43(1) anywhere in the country, where the CRPC-1973 is applicable. When the law clearly laid out responsibility and procedure, what the CP said is contrary to it. The confusion is should people follow what the CP said or what the law says?