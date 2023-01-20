Hyderabad: Cyber security & safety course held

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), constituted a committee with subject experts from the nominees of O/O Director General of Police, Osmania , JNTUH, NALSAR Law Universities and Director, IIT for designing the course curriculum and other modalities for the introduction of the 'Cyber Security and Safety Course' in the Universities and colleges from the next academic year. The first meeting of the committee held on Thursday.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE chaired the meeting and discussed in detail about the course curriculum and other modalities (credit points) for the introduction of the course at UG level from the Academic Year 2023-2024.

Devender Singh, SP, T4C, Hyderabad, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad, Dr V Kamakshi Prasad, Prof. In CSE & BoS Chairperson, JNTUH UCEH, Prof K Shyamala, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University college of Engineering, OU, Prof. P V Sudha, Dept of Computer Science and Engineering, OU, Dr Maria Francis, Faculty, Department of Computer Science Engineering, IIT, Hyderabad, K Srinivas, Inspector, Intelligence, Telangana, A Sampath, Deputy SP, Intelligence, Telangana State have attended the meeting.