Hyderabad: Cyclist participates in awareness programme on soil conservation

Hyderabad: A youngster hailing from Jangam district in Telangana, Kothapally Nagaraju, a long -distance cyclist, participated in the awareness programme on soil conservation and in support of the 'Save Soil' movement at People's Plaza here on Sunday.

Nagaraju will be riding 2,200 km covering all 33 districts over eight days. He started from Sunday; he was flagged off by national convener for the Cycling Committee, Marri Laxman Reddy. The Save Soil Movement is an initiative of Sadhguru Isha Foundation.

According to the foundation, the programme included a performance of the traditional martial art form Kalari and a flash mob sequence, through which students conveyed the importance of protecting soil health.

'Save Soil' Movement is initiated by Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation and Isha Samskriti School, to urge and support governments in formulating policies that will address soil health and halt and reverse soil degradation. Recently, he commenced a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km that is slated to cover 27 countries in 100 days to create awareness.

A cyclist by passion from the age of six, Nagaraju has participated in varied social campaigns and has his name etched in the Telangana Book of Records. He is inspired by the Save Soil movement, and through his efforts, wishes to spread the messages across Telangana.