Hyderabad: Dalit Muslim Adivasi Forum condemns 'Hindu Rashtra' move

Hyderabad: Muslims, Dalits, SCs and STs strongly condemned the BJP government's move to convert India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' and demanded the idea be dropped immediately. Any such decision would result in disintegration of the country, they said.

A programme organised under the banner of the All-India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front (AIDMAPF) here on Wednesday, gave a call to all marginalised sections to come together on a common platform to secure justice and equality. Though the TRS government came to power on the plank of social justice and equality, it failed miserably to provide the same to dalits, Muslims, SCs and STs, who constitute 40 per cent of population.

A M Shoeb, AIDMAPF founder, said the organisation was apolitical in nature. Its main purpose was to create awareness among dalits, Muslims, SCs and STs to come together to realise their dream of attaining socio-economic and political power. The most backward among BCs were also being roped in to make it a strong force. "Our fight is not against any party; we want our due share in power in proportion to our population", said Shoeb.

Amid slogans of 'Jai Bheem-Jai Meem', and 'Vote hamara, raj tumhara nahin chalega', the meeting condemned attempts to change the Constitution and to privatise public sector units in the country. Through a resolution, proportional representation was sought for these groups in all legislative bodies and reservation in private sector too. In another resolution the meeting demanded a halt to persecution of the minorities, SCs and STs.

Dr A Kumar of BAMCEF said no one caste could rule the country in a democracy. But in India Brahmins, who were mere three per cent, dominated Parliament, judiciary, bureaucracy and media. He demanded banning use of EVMs in elections, as there was a possibility of misusing them. In fact, the Supreme Court itself had expressed apprehensions about them, added Dr Kumar.

Dayanand, BSP State vice-president, said unity of Dalits, Muslims and Adivasis was the need of the hour to achieve justice and equality. He recalled how the BSP was giving 100 seats each to Muslims and BCs in Uttar Pradesh. Among those who addressed the programme were Jilekara Srinivas, Abrar Husain, Ranga Rao, Dhanalakshmi, Aiyaz Ali and Abdul Majeed of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.