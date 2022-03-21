Hyderabad: Delay in fund sanction takes fizz out of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

Hyderabad: Most of the government schools in the city are grappling with issues such as lack of proper washrooms, teaching staff and also sanitation provisions.

Recently, the State government has taken the initiative to improve infrastructure and quality of education in government schools under 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme. However, no measure has been taken to appoint teachers and sanitation workers.

While one-third of government schools out of 6,900 schools in Hyderabad were shortlisted in the first phase of the programme, no amount has been sanctioned. According to sources, around 1,000 teacher posts are vacant in the city.

Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF) said, "The State government has taken a step to strengthen the infrastructure and quality of education in government schools. But what about appointment of teaching staff? There is a severe crunch of staff in many government schools. We have given many representations to the officials concerned seeking appointment of teachers. But, no action has been taken till now. Apart from this, in the first phase of the project, 9,123 schools across Telangana will be developed by pumping Rs 3,497.62 crore funds. But in Hyderabad, the schools that have been selected are yet to get the sanctioned funds."

"Our school has been shortlisted under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, but no funds have been sanctioned yet. As the government is planning to improve the infrastructure, it should also take up appointment of teachers and other supporting staff. Due to staff crunch staff, we are forced to make students sit in a single classroom," said Sharada, headmistress of Government Girls High School, Masab Tank.

"Instead of appointing teaching staff and sanitation workers, the government has decided to focus on improving infrastructure. Many schools lack proper sanitation. Our school has no proper washrooms and also there are no sanitation staff to keep the premises clean. We are forced to hire private staff to clean the classrooms and the school premises," said Jeevan Prakash, headmaster of a Government High School in the city.