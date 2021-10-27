Hyderabad: Delivery boy sets woman's house on fire for rejecting love

A man set a woman's house on fire after she rejected his love proposal. The incident took place in Mallikarjun Nagar colony of BJR Nagar under Jawaharnagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

Going into details, Naveen (23), a resident of Mallikarjun Nagar was working as delivery boy for an online food delivery app. Naveen is said to have been in love with a girl who also residing in the same neighbourhood for the last two years. He professed his love several times but was rejected by the woman and her parents.



On October 10, the woman's house on fire when the family went to their native place and they received a call on October 22 from Naveen who warned them of setting their house ablaze in order to take vengeance. On October 23, the girl's family received a call from the neighbours who said that their house caught the fire. The house was completely doused in the fire when the family rushed back.



Based on the complaint of the girl's family, the police arrested the boy and sent him for remand. A case has been registered.

