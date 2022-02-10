Hyderabad: DGP launches two wings for control of narcotics

Hyderabad: The City Police have set up two special wings for control of narcotics drugs in the State capital. The wings will be called as Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Narcotics Investigation Supervising Wing. Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, along with City Police Commissioner CV Anand, inaugurated the wings at the City Police Commissionerate.

Speaking to the media, Anand said the wings would work hard for prevention of consumption and trafficking of banned drugs. He said drugs had become a nationwide problem. "The CM KCR had not only held a series of review meetings on the issue for four months, but also issued specific orders for its prevention.

He said the CM had asked the police to take all steps for prevention of consumption and trafficking of drugs during a review meeting held on January 28. The police came to know about several sensational reports about drugs consumption after the arrest of king pin of the drugs trafficking Tony.

Anand said the police had booked cases against businessmen who had links with Tony for the first time. The police would seer up the Narcotics wing with 1,000 police personnel as per the CM's orders. "South Zone Task Force DCP Chakravarty would act as DCP of the Narcotics Enforcement wing. He said the team would focus only on drug trafficking cases and book the accused after investigation. Stating that convictions are being awarded only in 22 per cent of drug trafficking cases, Anand said the remaining cases were being disposed of in courts without any conviction.

The CP stated that the police would hold awareness programmes for all its staff on all kinds of NDPS Act cases. "They would make sure that the accused were convicted in cases booked."