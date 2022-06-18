Hyderabad: Distressed passengers lose baggage, at a loss

Hyderabad: Many passengers who were about to travel by various trains lost their luggage in the violence at the Secunderabad railway station. They were seen waiting outside the station for help. A majority of them were commuters who were travelling via the Secunderabad station to other districts and States. They were also deprived of drinking water and food for more than four hours, as all business establishments were shut in the station area.

After the massive protest erupted in the station, hundreds of passengers rushed out from trains and platforms. They lost belongings while saving them from the violence. Outside the station, there were several passengers who were anxious about their luggage and for reaching their destinations. Most were commuters who were unaware of the city and were seen seeking help.

"The train was about to leave, and suddenly the violence erupted and fire broke out. Gathering family members, including children, we rushed out from the train. Many passengers lost their belongings in the train and station, while saving themselves from the violence," said Harish, a commuter, adding Hyderabad city was not their destination. They had to leave the train to save themselves. "The entire luggage was lost. There were several important items; who will cover our huge losses?" he asked.

With no hope of normalisation and cancellation of various trains, the worried passengers sat outside the station in scorching sun. A few were seen asking for public transport, like auto-rickshaw and RTC buses. However, RTC buses were also not allowed in the area; none was allowed near the station after violence broke out.

Shaik Riyaz, a passenger, said "during the violence, the trains and platforms were destroyed and looted. Many children were in fear after seeing the violence. Lack of drinking water troubled us. While outside the station, the entire area was closed by the police. No business establishment was open; we faced difficulties in searching for drinking water and food. Later, when the situation turned normal, after four hours, when a few shops re-opened, we had water and food," he added.

After the violence, several trains got cancelled. "We passengers are unaware when the trains would be started on those routes. Vishwajeet, who was in Hyderabad and leaving for Kolkata, said that he, along with his family, came for a vacation and were about to leave on Friday.

"Several passengers faced huge losses, including luggage and tickets. The same ticket can be used or would be any refundable ticket. And, what would be done for our loss of belongings," Vishwajeet asked.