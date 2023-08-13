Hyderabad: Don’t wait, track now your TSRTC bus with Gamyam App

Hyderabad : TSRTC on Saturday launched the bus tracking app ‘Gamyam’ to help passengers know about the arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby States to where TSRTC services are available.

This will help the passengers plan their travel and avoid unwanted waiting at the bus stops or stations

While launching the mobile app at MGBS, Corporation MD VC Sajjanar said that there was no longer a need to wait for the arrival of the bus, as this app will enable users to accurately estimate the time it will take for an RTC bus to reach their location

With advanced features, this app clearly provides information about the expected time of arrival (ETA) of the bus. “Presently this tracking system is available for 4,170 bus services which includes Pushpak (Airport service) and Metro Express services. This feature has been extended to all buses except Palle Velugu in the districts. By October all the services will be integrated with the Gamyam App. The app provides all the information from availability of services, from starting point to destination. Moreover, even the information about the driver and the conductor will also be visible. When you type the route number of any bus all the information regarding availability of buses on this route can be seen.

You can plan your journey accordingly and get the information about the nearest bus stop,” Sajjanar informed.

‘Flag a bus’ feature to women’s safety. For the safety of women passengers, the ‘Flag a bus’ feature, which will be available from 7 pm to 6 am, will help the women passenger to signal the driver to stop the bus, after it gets dark. Amongst other features the App also has an SoS button in case of emergency and it is linked to Dial 100 and 108.

According to officials, the App provides you real-time tracking of Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express and above special type bus services of TSRTC with information of ETA (Expected time of arrival) at boarding stage and selected destination to plan your travel schedule in advance.

It also tracks your reservation buses based on the service number provided in the reservation ticket. It serves updated information of schedules and bus routes of TSRTC.