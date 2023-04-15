Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University notifies PhD admission

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday released application forms from eligible candidates for admission to PhD programmes in English, Hindi, Education, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Environmental Science for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to BRAOU officials, the admission process is strictly as per UGC regulations 2022. The registration for PhD and the entrance test is through online.

The candidates are to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in to fill the prescribed application forms and register by paying a fee of Rs. 1,500 (Rs.1,000/- in case of SC/ST/BC/PwD).

The procedure for payment of the fee is available on the website. The entrance test will be held at Hyderabad only. For details the candidates can contact 040-23680411, 040-23680241 and also toll-free number -18005990101. The date and time of entrance test is May 20 from 2 to 5 pm. The last date for registration and payment of fee is May 8.