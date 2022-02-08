Hyderabad: Drainage problem dogs Chaderghat

Hyderabad: A host of civic issues plague residents of Chaderghat, in Malakpet constituency. The open nala and flowing river Musi call for immediate attention of authorities, as during rain the problems get compounded with drainage water inundating houses and roads.



According to the residents, whenever it rains, water from the nala and manholes inundate roads and sometimes flood houses. With no proper drainage system in place, the problem reoccurs during every monsoon. Chaderghat is one of the most affected areas during rains. Recently, when the Osmansagar gates were opened, it was inundated, severely affecting the locals.

Areas like Musi Nagar, Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar, Shanker Nagar, Madina Nagar come under Chaderghat. Garbage-filled roads and streets piled up trash every few metres and filth-ridden nala filling the air with unbearable stink mirror the unhygienic conditions.

"There is no proper sewage system. Sewage flows into the area making it difficult for residents to commute. Muck-filled open space has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Promises of the civic body are short-lived with no permanent solution to our woes in sight," said Sarwar Ahmed, a resident.

"We are fed up of making complaints to the GHMC officials on issues. With no fogging, mosquito menace has increased manifold," added Salahuddin of Shanker Nagar.

Roads laid decades back in these areas have reached such a bad condition that motorists find it difficult to maneuver their vehicles, say residents. They face irregular drinking water supply, that too contaminated. "These areas are yet to be covered by sewage system. There is no proper drinking water pipeline to houses. Residents are forced to collect water from the area tap," informed Ramesh of Musi Nagar. Another issue that concerns many residents is dangling electric wires. "They pose a serious threat to people passing through lanes. The State government should penalise the electricity department for not addressing the issue," said Shaik Hussain, another resident.

The residents are forced to stay sans basic amenities as the GHMC failed to provide amenities. Garbage collectors don't clear trash; workers don't clean regularly and come once a week. This has been pushing many to throw garbage on roads and in open plots, say residents.

