Hyderabad: Dumping of animal waste irks RK Puram residents

Hyderabad: Indiscriminate dumping of animal waste at the RK Puram Lake by local slaughterhouses has been making the life of residents miserable due to the stench emanating from it. Locals alleged that despite giving several complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), no action has been taken.

They mooted that the slaughtering occurs every morning and all the waste is dumped near the lake.This illegal dumping is causing hardship to passersby and residents as the trash dumped near the lake is not removed from the plot and usually burnt there itself. The smoke that comes after burning the garbage is leading to pollution and affecting their health.

"We have been facing this issue since the past two years.Animal waste is been dumped on the lanes making it difficult for the residents to breathe fresh air. We are forced to stay indoors as the smell is unbearable and the dump is being burnt there itself causing a lot of air pollution. We have requested the GHMC to send a notice to slaughterhouses who are dumping waste in our colony as many have also reported health issues," said Mukesh, resident of RK Puram Colony.

"The waste that is been dumped near the lake is getting mixed with drain water that routinely overflows from the outlet near RK Puram lake and the stink is unbearable and is also leading to an increase in pig and mosquito menaces. We donot know when the lake will get developed as the worksare going on at a snail's pace.A walking track that has been laid near the lake will be no use if the dumping of waste continues. It is very unfortunate that the GHMC officials are not taking any action against slaughterhouses even after submitting many representations to the concerned officials," said Robin, another resident.