Hyderabad: Efforts on to provide power facility to all tribal areas

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest Indrakaran Reddy informed on Tuesday that efforts are being made to provide power supply to the nook and corner of the interior tribal habitations in Telangana.

Indrakaran while speaking with the officials of Energy, Forest and Tribal Welfare departments at the Aranya Bhavan here said that right now, a total of 232 tribal hamlets are getting only a single phase of electrification and efforts are being made to convert it as three-phase electrification.

The Minister said as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is very particular to extend the quality power supply to tribal areas. Steps should be taken on war footing basis to give three-phase power supply to all tribal habitations.

Officials were directed to expedite all works and complete them in a stipulated period.

The Minister also directed to speed up the works of providing the electrification facility to 182 tribal hamlets in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Badradri, Kothagudem and Nagar Kurnool areas in Telangana.