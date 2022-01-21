Hyderabad: Elderly man sentenced to six-year RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

The LB Nagar court on Thursday sentenced a 75-year-old man to five years of rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl here at Neredmet two years ago. Besides the punishment, the court also asked to pay a fine of Rs.2 lakh.



The accused was identified as Shaik Hyder alias Yousuf (75) from Neredmet.



In January 2020, Yousuf lured the six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood with chocolates and took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. The girl shared her ordeal with her parents who apporoached the Neredmet police. The police booked a case and arrested Yousuf.



Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the police team for their efforts in securing conviction in the case and announced rewards for them.