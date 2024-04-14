Hyderabad: Festive fervour marks Sikhs’ ‘Khalsa Panth’

Hyderabad: Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and delivering of sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahibji on a palanquin, taking out of a huge colourful Nagar Keertan (Holy Procession), exhilarating and breathtaking display of ``Gatka’’ skills by Sikhs, serving of Guru ka Langar (serving of free food), marked the 325th “Khalsa Panth Foundation Day Celebrations’’ popularly known as “Vaisakhi” festival on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated on a grand scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion today under one umbrella at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad. The major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Play Grounds, Ameerpet, Hyderabad and organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, where thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the “Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation). The congregation began at 11.30 am and continued up to 5pm and was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurbani keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas.

Bhai S Gurpreet Singh Khalsa (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Gyani Vishal Singhji, Manji Sahib, Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhai S. Gurjinder Singhji (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhai S. Veer Singh, (Hyderabad), Jatha Tera Jatha and other reputed Ragi Jathas rendered Gurbani keertans which stressed on imbibing the higher values of life in our day to day to living and told about how the Khalsa Panth was founded.

Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet Prabhandak Committee, President, S Darshan Singh and General Secretary, S Surender Singh welcomed the devotees who came from various parts of the state. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar (free community kitchen) prepared specially by the devotees was served to all the devotees.

Later, in the evening a mass colourful ``Nagar Keertan’’ (Holy Procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet in the evening. Guru Granth Sahibji was carried on a decorated vehicle along with “Nishaan saheban” from all Gurudwaras across the State during the procession.

Baisakhi keertan darbar will be held from 9 pm to 1.30 am on April 14 at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Stadium, Ameerpet, Hyderabad in which reputed Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Keertans.