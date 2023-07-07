Hyderabad: Fire broke out in the Falaknuma Super Fast Express train

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the Falaknuma Super Fast Express train on Friday and the incident took place on Bommaipalli-Pagidipalli road in Bhuvanagiri district.





Delete Edit

Pics by Srinivas

According to the sources, a major accident was averted as the staff sensed it early and got the passengers off the train. The incident took place on Bommaipalli-Pagidipalli road in Bhuvanagiri district. It seems that this accident happened due to short circuit. Currently the train is stopped at Bommaipalli. Railway officials are trying to bring the fire under control and there were no casualties.



In this accident, two bogies were completely burnt in the fire. First, the railway staff alerted the passengers due to the smoke coming from the train. The passengers were immediately alighted from the train. A major accident was averted as the staff sensed it early and got the passengers off the train.