Hyderabad: First Congress CM for Telangana Revanth Sworn in CM

Hyderabad : It was a glittering swearing-in ceremony at the L B Stadium on Thursday as Congress Legislature Party leader A Revanth Reddy took oath as Telangana’s youngest Chief Minister of the youngest state. The ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

It was a day of quick succession of developments where the Congress party decided that in the first phase the new government will have Cabinet of 11 ministers, including the Chief Minister and one Deputy Chief Minister. It was ideal blend of caste and regional equations.

The new team was sworn in by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan around 1.20 pm. The galaxy of leaders who were present on the occasion apart from Sonia Gandhi were Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Soon after the swearing-in, Revanth Reddy signed on the first file on the implementation of ‘Six Guarantees’ and the second file was allotting a job to a differently-abled postgraduate student Rajani at the swearing-in venue.

Revanth Reddy, along with his wife, took the blessings of Sonia Gandhi during the event. Sonia Gandhi hugged newly-appointed ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha, who went to her after taking oath.

The new government is likely to convene a short session of the State Assembly sometime next week or so to administer the oath to all the newly elected 119 members and elect the Speaker. To avoid any kind of trouble or dissension, the party high command on Thursday morning cleared the name of Vikarabad MLA G Prasad Rao. Rao served as a minister in the Cabinet of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The new team of first phase of ministers are Bhatti Vikramarka (Madhira), N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Huzurnagar), Damodara Raja Narasimha (Andhole), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Nalgonda), D Sridhar Dabu (Manthani), P Srinivas Reddy (Palair),

Ponnam Prabhakar (Husnabad), Konda Surekha (Warangal East), S Anasuya Seethakka (Mulugu), Tummala Nageshwara Rao (Khammam) and Jupally Krishna Rao (Kollapur). Revanth and ministers received a big applause from the gathering during their oath-taking programme.

Soon after the completion of the oath taking, the CM and Cabinet ministers went to Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders and thanked them for giving them the opportunity to serve as ministers in the first Congress-led state government formed after Telangana attained statehood in 2014.

Earlier, Revanth received Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders at Shamshabad airport and went to a star hotel in the city. From there, all the leaders arrived at the LB Stadium to attend the programme.

The Congress workers accorded a grand welcome to all the leaders at the stadium. Before the swearing-in ceremony, Telangana cultural programmes enthralled the gathering.