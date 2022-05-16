Hyderabad: First Haj training camp for pilgrims on May 18

Hyderabad: The first orientation training camp for the selected Haj Pilgrims for Haj-2022 will be held on May 18 at Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall near Golnaka new Bridge MoosaramBagh Road in Old Malakpet.

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem requested all the Haj pilgrims to attend the Haj Training camp positively. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will be the Chief Guest for the Haj Camp. Religious Scholars will deliver lecture on Manasik-e-Haj and Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah and important logistic arrangements and Haj journey logistic preparation will be informed. Pilgrims are requested to attend any Haj training camp or they will miss the opportunity of updating the revised knowledge and information.

The intending Haj pilgrims are requested not to bring infants or minor children along with them during the Haj training camps. Practical demonstration of Ehram will be shown. Separate arrangements will be made for women. Mohammed Saleem informed that pilgrims who have been waitlisted up to 200 can also attend the Haj Camp for training for learning Haj rituals and logistic arrangements.

He further said that arrangements of Haj Camp Operations have already been geared up and the process of Tender calling has been initiated for various arrangements at Haj House for smooth departure of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

Saleem also informed that the two doses of Covid-19 approved vaccine are necessary for every Haj pilgrim for endorsement of Haj Visa along with preparation of travel documents. If the pilgrims fail to get the required documents their journey will be cancelled.