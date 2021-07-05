Hyderabad: Five police personnel placed under suspension
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday suspended five police personnel working at Mangalhat police station for dereliction of duties. Those who are placed under suspension include a Sub-Inspector, two head constables, two constables.
It was reported that the police personnel failed to handle the cash seized during a raid on a gambling den on November 7, 2020. An inquiry was ordered then and based on the report, the Commissioner of Police suspended five police personnel.
