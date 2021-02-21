Hyderabad: Former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud switches over to BJP

Nampally : Giving another jolt to the grand old party senior Congress leader and former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda at Delhi.

The 52-year-old Congress leader who is currently the District Congress president of Mechal-Malkajgiri district was admitted into the party in the presence of the party national vice-president D K Aruna, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party national general secretary Tarun Chug at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Staring his career in the Youth Congress in 1992, he was nominated as the chairman of the AP State Police Housing Corporation in 2005 and entered into the portals of the Congress after he was appointed the PCC secretary in United Andhra Pradesh in 2008.

Srisailam Goud, who was denied a Congress ticket had contested as an independent candidate after the party denied a ticket for him to contest from the Quthbullapur Assembly constituency.

He contested from the same constituency in 2018 unsuccessfully. According to BJP party sources, the Congress leader's joining is just the beginning and many more prominent leaders from Congress are waiting to follow suit.