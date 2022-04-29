Hyderabad: Foundation laid for church at new Secretariat

Hyderabad: TRS leader and MLC Rajeshwar Rao and Medak Diocese Bishop Reverand Dr AC Soloman on Thursday laid the foundation for a new church at the new Secretariat premises.

Rajeshwar Rao said, "Telangana is a symbol of religious tolerance and known for Ganga Jamuna Tezeeb. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accorded equal importance to all religions and different cultures." The MLC hailed KCR for constructing a spacious and beautiful church in the new Secretariat premises. The new exquisite church will be recognised in the history of Telangana.

Bishop Solomon took part in ground- breaking ceremony by performing special prayers. In view of ongoing construction of new Secretariat, the foundation stone for church was conducted in a simple manner.

The State government has allotted Rs 1.5 crore and 500 yards place to construct the church.

The Secretariat employees thanked the government for constructing the church on a sprawling place. They also extended gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Rajeshwar Rao said that the State government has taken up slew of welfare schemes for Christian minorities. The government is providing financial assistance to Christian women under Shaadi Mubarak programme and also simplified official process to construct churches in the State.

Bishop Solomon said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is safeguarding secular fabric in Telangana and giving priority to all communities equally. He thanked the government for bearing all construction expenses and land for the new church.