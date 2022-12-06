Hyderabad: Frequent cancellation of suburban trains puts commuters to hardship

Hyderabad: The frequent cancellation of Multi-Modal Transport System(MMTS) trains every on every Sunday between Hyderabad-Lingampally and Hyderabad-Falaknuma stretch and cancellation of Main Line Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains plying on Secunderabad-Malkajgiri-Medchal section every Friday has bveen making to difficult for passengers to travel as they only depend on these trains.



Daily passengers pointed out that this issue has been causing problem to us from the past six months. From January to March this year, around 36 MMTS trains were cancelled and from September almost every Sunday around 36 to 37 trains are been cancelled in various stretches.

"The frequent cancellation of MMTS trains in Hyderabad- Lingampally line has been forcing me to opt for anothertransport. This problem is been prevailing since the past six months. Every Sunday we get to know in the morning that the trains are cancelled due to track maintenance. Many representations were given for not cancelling the trains to the concerned officials but all fell in deaf ears," said Vijay, a daily passenger from Lingampally

At first the timings of MEMU trains are not feasible. The first train from Secunderabad to Medchal is at 10.20 and train from Medchal to Secunderabad is at 12.35 pm. Less frequency of trains is forcing us to opt for other mode of transport. Also from past many months MEMU trains are not plying in the Secunderabad-Malajakiri-Medchal section. There is no prior notice given to us about the cancellation of trains.Last Friday after waiting for two hours I was forced to opt for another mode of transport. However, in the beginning of 2022, around seven MEMU trains were introduced to ease commuting for passengers living in the Northeastern part of the city, but with often cancellation of the trains commuters are opting for other public transport," said Anil, another rail user.

"If at all Railway desires to cancel MMTS trains on Sunday due to maintenance issues, they should ply trains quarterly instead of issuing every Saturday evening so that the regular passengers will plan their journey accordingly," said Noor Ahmed, President for LT (long train ) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers association.

Meanwhile, on the condition of anonymity, officer of SCR, said,"There is frequent cancellation of MMTS trains in various stretches due to track maintenance issues and this issue will be rectified very soon. In regard to MEMU trains, these trains are cancelled due to less patronage and the occupancy ratio of these trains is below 30 percent.