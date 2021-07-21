Hyderabad Fun Foods donates 22.5K kg of potato cubes to Akshaya Patra

Hyderabad: HyFun Foods, joined hands with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to donate 22,500 kgs of ready to cook potato cubes to their 'Donate Meal' project in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. With this initiative, HyFun Foods aims to provide meals to the marginalised and low-income segment of society.

Speaking on the initiative, Haresh Karamchandani, Managing Director, and CEO, HyFun Foods, said, "During these challenging times, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to those in need. We are humbled to associate with Akshaya Patra Foundation's noble cause and lend our support to a larger section of society. We are making sure that only good and safe food reaches them. The potato cubes we are providing are absolutely fresh and completely free from preservatives. I am sure that this collaboration will help provide meals for those who cannot afford them in the prevailing situation. We look forward to a long association and are hopeful to provide our continued support to such causes."

Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra says, "The strength of this collaboration will lead to the well-being of the underprivileged society at the core of the collective effort. With the sustained and valued support from organizations like HyFun Foods, we aim to provide nutritional meals to feed the needy. Such partnerships in our social sector are the need of the hour."

Punit Shukla, General Manager Human Resources, HyFun Foods, "As part of the MoU, the partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation will be an additional step to provide quality meals to those in need. At HyFun Foods, we believe that an organization can survive, sustain its growth, and contribute to society only if it is consistently aligned to its core values and social responsibilities. We are happy to make our contribution to support the Akshaya Patra Foundation's vision of eradicating hunger." He further added, "It has been difficult for the marginalized and low-income segment of society to feed themselves and their families. By associating with this cause, HyFun Foods is hopeful of making a significant impact on society and will strive hard to reach communities in dire need of help and ensure that they are well provided with food even in economic uncertainty."