Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital has 93pc cases hit by Omicron, 7pc of Delta variant

Hyderabad: Doctors of the State-run Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal centre for treating Covid-19 patients say that 93 per cent of cases being treated at the hospital are of Omicron variant and the other 7 per cent cases are found to be of Delta variant.

With current ongoing third wave of Covid-19 the State is seeing 3,000 to 4,000 cases daily and about 1,500 cases are being detected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Currently 167 patients including pregnant women are receiving treatment for the virus.The patients have no symptoms.

Professor and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao said, "Despite Covid cases are increasing during the current third wave, no symptoms were found in infected patients and 93 per cent of the current infected patients are found affected with Omicron variant and 7 per cent patients are suffering with Delta variant."

There are 167 patients who were tested Covid positive for the virus and are being monitored by the doctors. Of these 74 patients are suffering from chronic diseases and other various health ailments and are being treated at the Covid ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ward.

Dr Raja Rao says that the Omicron makes it a variant of concern due to its spread but it may turn to be a dangerous disease for people who are already suffering with other diseases.

Doctor informed that there may be a risk of new variants emerging if the Covid-19 are not abided and people should be more vigilant.

Dr Raja Rao clarified that outpatient services, emergency services, patient admissions and surgeries are also going on as usual in the hospital.