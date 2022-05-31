Hyderabad: GHMC completes 29 projects under SRDP phase II so far

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has so far completed 29 projects of the 41 taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) phase II. The civic body is working on Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur which will be ready by June.

The GHMC officials said 95 per cent of work of the new RoB has been completed, It is being constructed near Borabanda MMTS station and is located between Kaithalapur in Moosapet and Ayyappa Society.

Traffic increased between the two areas due to a large number of IT professionals commuting to the IT hub. Once completed the RoB will act as a major link between Kukatpally and Hitec City. All the deck slabs (10 out of 10) have been completed.

Also, it will act as a parallel road to the road from Kukatpally to Hi-tech City and reduces traffic congestion at the JNTU junction, Malaysian Town Ship junction, Hitec city flyover, and Cyber tower junction.

On completion of the ROB, traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet (via Kaithalapur) and joins the Madhapur Main Road. This benefits people of Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad who have to travel 3.5 km less and the travel time by one hour.

The officials said the RoB is being built at a cost of Rs 83.6 crore (GHMC share Rs 40 crore, railways Rs 18.6 crore and land acquisition Rs 25 crore,).