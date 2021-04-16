Hyderabad: GHMC model markets have no occupants

Adarsh Nagar: The newly constructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) model markets are gathering dust, as there are no takers.

As many as 40 such markets constructed in different parts of the City are yet to be occupied by shopkeepers even after inviting tenders three times to lease them out. Of the proposed 200 model markets, the municipal corporation has so far constructed only 40 of them; at a total cost of Rs. 20.33 crore.

It is reliably learnt that the construction of new markets has been stopped due to land disputes and delay by the contractors. One of the major reasons is traders finding rents higher than market value. The corporation was expecting around Rs. 1.5 crore rent from the 40 markets.

Each model market has a total of 15 shops, each measuring 70 to 140 sqft, seven shops on the ground floor. The remaining eight shops are on the first floor, along with parking, toilets, and other facilities.

There were guidelines, which reserved a few shops to various communities, including SCs, STs, BCs, and others. Recently, tenders were invited for model markets in Gayathirnagar and Jagadgirigutta (Jeedimetla division). Since they were built in 2018, authorities every year invite tenders.

This year as well tenders were invited, but barely had any response.

Some traders, who visited the model market with intent to take shops, cited some reasons for non-occupancy. They say that markets have been constructed in isolated locations and far away from residential areas.

Furthermore, it was also proposed to construct at least 10 model markets in each GHMC circle, in the first phase, 40 have been built which are still looking for takers.

Sources alleged that in Jeedimetla a group of traders came together and decided to take the entire ground floor of the market. Later, after observing that there will be no customers or buyers and they would face huge losses, they refused to take the ground floor.

A trader said the reason he is not willing to take a shop is he cannot pay the mandatory six-month advance. Besides, the rent has also been increased.

However, GHMC officials said earlier the rent for each shop was Rs. 3,500. Now it has been increased to Rs. 3,800 for 30 days, for each shop. An official said GHMC has received advance money from some traders. Soon another tender will be called.