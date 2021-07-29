Hyderabad: GHMC special drive to swat mosquito menace

Hyderabad: As a part of a special drive, the Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed additional manpower to curb mosquito menace.

Apart from the anti-larval operations during the monsoon, the Entomology wing will be specially focusing on spraying operations at schools, function halls, open plots and locked houses for a long time, says A Rambabu, Chief Entomologist of GHMC.

The Entomology wing will be focusing on Musi catchment areas and open nalas. The team will also focus on spraying activities using drones in 185 lakes and water stagnated areas with an aim to curb the mosquito menace, he added.

The officials of GHMC have identified approximately 5,000 open plots,3,272 schools, 764 function halls, 3,348 apartment cellars and 16,192 locked houses in GHMC limits for anti-larval operations and spraying activities.

According to the officials, as most of the schools and function halls remain closed for long due to Covid-19, there may be chances of mosquito breeding and hence the officials are focusing on these places for fogging and other measures.

The officials have also deployed additional manpower to conduct these activities in all the circles.

The Entomology wing is also identifying the disease hot spots and transmission dynamics for both dengue and malaria based on previous year incidents and even attends all the mosquito menace grievances through MyGHMC app, Twitter etc.