Hyderabad: GHMC staff clears garbage, vows regular upkeep of roads

Hyderabad: Lanes of Yousufguda Basti were filled with garbage everywhere causing severe inconvenience to residents as well as commuters and pedestrians. They were cleared by the GHMC sanitation team on Wednesday.

The civic body's action came after The Hans India reported the issue in a campaign story 'Dekh Mera Colony' ('Yousufguda Basti faces a bundle of civic issues') on Tuesday. The GHMC directed the sanitation team to visit the area and attend to people's grievances. The Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) of GHMC and the sanitation staff not only cleared the garbage, which was piling up for several days, but they also assured regular upkeep of roads and streets.

"Will take up the scrap materials cleaning as well; it requires locals' support in controlling unauthorised dumping on roads, streets and lanes," said the AMOH.